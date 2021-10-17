CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

3 Takeaways from Blues’ Season Opener Versus Avalanche

By Ethan Carter
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues began their 2021-22 season with the same result as the 2020-21 season, a win over the Colorado Avalanche. The score was 5-3 this time, with more scoring than last season’s opener. This was a typical Blues game, a rollercoaster of emotions from the drop of the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss season opener

Nathan MacKinnon will miss at least the Colorado Avalanche's regular-season opener after testing positive for COVID-19 two days beforehand, general manager Joe Sakic said. "He tested positive from yesterday’s test," Sakic said Tuesday. "He’s asymptomatic, feeling good. "He won’t be playing tomorrow night but hopefully he’ll be able to test...
NHL
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche slay Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 to open 2021-22 season

The dawn of a new season is always hopeful, exciting and filled with a touch of anxiety. It will be a long and winding road until the Colorado Avalanche are able to answer questions about their playoff mettle, thus for the present they must embrace the grind of an 82 game season and take care of business one game at a time. Enter the Chicago Blackhawks, a familiar division foe who hasn’t been seen for quite some time but with some improvements to their roster wouldn’t be an easy team to defeat. However, a fast start with three quick goals in the first period and a special performance by Bowen Byram was all the Avalanche needed to secure a 4-2 win and their first two points in the standings.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Avalanche to host Blues on Saturday

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -159, Blues +132; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues. Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 3.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.4 last season. St. Louis finished...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
David Perron
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Ryan O'reilly
Gazette

Forward Jayson Megna gets pulled back in for Colorado Avalanche season opener

One hundred and twenty-eight games with four NHL teams for Jayson Megna, and as he recalled, none of them was a season opener. Megna was placed on waivers Oct. 8 but recalled just before the Colorado Avalanche started the season Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19, per general manager Joe Sakic. Kurtis MacDermid, usually used as a defenseman, filled in at forward in practice but the team went with a more traditional choice for the opener.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Avalanche GameDay Thread: Game On

The Colorado Avalanche have been in better shape. Who are they missing tonight? Why, let’s take a look:. Andre Burakovsky - Injury (maybe) Darren Helm - Injury (maybe) That’s a lot of key players who won’t take the ice for the strongly favored Avalanche. Meanwhile, the only question mark for the Blues is David Perron, who skated this morning.
NHL
FOX2Now

Avalanche star to miss opener with the Blues after COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday that MacKinnon’s positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is “asymptomatic and feeling good.”
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Avalanche Preview: It’s finally opening night

Let’s get one thing out of the way early: after this week, you can never call Blues fans impatient. The Blues, Bruins, Flames, and Sharks are the last four teams who haven’t gotten a chance to hit the ice yet this season. After five days of play, some teams in the Central Division have already had the opportunity to lose twice.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The St Louis Blues#The Colorado Avalanche
NHL

Blues withstand late Avalanche rally, win opener

DENVER -- David Perron scored two goals for the St. Louis Blues, who withstood a late rally by the Colorado Avalanche for a 5-3 win at Ball Arena on Saturday. "I've never taken so much heat (from teammates) for taking the time I needed to play today," said Perron, who had missed some practice time with an undisclosed ailment and was considered a game-time decision by coach Craig Berube. "I had to score one at least. "
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Avalanche vs. Blues

Head coach Jared Bednar says the lineup is "going to be a blender" Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said the team's lineup for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues will be a "blender" of combinations. Valeri Nichushkin will miss his first game of the year as he is...
NHL
FOX 2

Blues crown Kings 7-3 in home opener, remain unbeaten

Make it four straight wins for the Blues to open their 2021-22 season. St. Louis is now 4 and 0 after their 7-3 win over the Kings on Saturday night in their home opener at Enterprise Center. David Perron scored the sixth hat trick in his career to pace the Blues attack. Rookie Jake Neighbours […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs Home Opener vs Canadiens

Boy, oh boy, was it ever nice to be back at Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs open up the 2021-22 season. The buzz in the building was felt from the moment you walked in. It was revenge season for the Maple Leafs as they welcomed the Montreal Canadiens to open up the new year. The ovations for John Tavares and Jason Spezza rocked the building and it was long overdue for the latter. While several things stood out for me throughout the night, let’s dive into my three takeaways from the home opener.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
Nashville Post

Takeaways from Predators' opening night roster reveal

There were no real surprises when the Nashville Predators announced their 2021 opening night roster on Tuesday morning. Everything was essentially as expected. The Predators final opening night roster is listed below:. Forwards (14): Nick Cousins, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Mikael Granlund, Rocco Grimaldi, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen,...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Local man debuts for Blue Jackets for season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A central Ohio native will make his regular-season debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets, on Thursday. “I think it’s kind of come full circle, and now I’m excited to play for real and get in front of these fans and be in their colors, in the city’s colors,” said Sean Kuraly, a center. […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Storylines to Watch in Season Opener Versus Ducks

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.
NHL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

“Ready to rock:” COVID-stricken Avalanche prepared to persevere in season opener

Minus superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar, the Avalanche played its season opener Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd at Ball Arena — the first packed house in the building since March 11, 2020. “Ready to rock,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said after the morning...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

6 Takeaways From Oilers Opening Night Shootout Win Over Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers had the opening night game in hand for two periods and let the Vancouver Canucks creep back into the contest in the third period. A late goal by Quinn Hughes that goaltender Mike Smith probably should have had tied the game at two and sent the 2021-22 opener into overtime. Five minutes solved nothing and Smith was excellent in the shootout, bringing home a win for the team.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy