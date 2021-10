The Maple Leafs played their final game of the pre-season last night and picked up a definitive win over the Ottawa Senators. Here’s our recap of the game. Next for the Leafs are the final roster cuts before the main event begins. The first game of the regular season is Wednesday, so any player that needs to be placed on waivers or sent to the Marlies directly will see that happen in about the next 48 hours.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO