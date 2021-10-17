CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10.17.2021 History Of Alternative

101wkqx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming...

www.101wkqx.com

theorion.com

10 essential alternative albums for the fall

The weather is colder, the leaves are brown and the sun sets earlier. From the classics to newer releases, here are 10 albums to listen to. 10.) “Cherry Peel,” Of Montreal (1999) Known as the band’s debut album, “Cherry Peel” narrates the innocent feelings of a new relationship. Frontman Kevin...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Play an Epic ‘Down by the River’ in 1976

Neil Young and Crazy Horse rolled out their new single “Song of the Seasons” earlier this month. It will appear on their upcoming album, Barn, which is landing on December 10th. “We love this record and hope you do too,” Young wrote online. “Things are so different today with the way records are presented than when we started with our first LP Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere 50 years ago.” Things have also changed a lot with Crazy Horse since that first record hit. Everybody Knows was their lone release with original guitarist Danny Whitten, who died from a drug overdose...
MUSIC
Mike Ness
Jesus
101wkqx.com

Rise Against have more gifts for us!

As if giving us the greatest album of the year Nowhere Generation wasn’t enough, the homies in Rise Against have announced a live expansion of the record, the Nowhere Sessions EP will be out November 12th. Tracklisting below, here is a taste of the first track ‘Talking To Ourselves’. The...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert. Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe. In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bonobo’s Club Hits Are Never the Ones He Expects

Like many electronic producers who are also active DJs, Bonobo is used to test-driving work in progress, relying on a constant feedback loop between the studio and the club to sharpen the peaks and smooth the valleys of his serenely danceable tracks. “Usually part of the process is you work on something and you go out and play it that weekend,” Bonobo says. That way, “you can really tell when a tune dies on the dancefloor. It’s invaluable.” You might think it’s relatively easy to determine what’s going to galvanize a full club ahead of time — crank a disco loop...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Paloma Mami Floats Through Space in ‘Cosas de la Vida’ Video

Paloma Mami has dropped a new song called “Cosas de le Vida.” It’s the first single from the Chilean American singer’s upcoming second LP, further capitalizing on one of international pop’s fastest rising careers. Paloma co-directed the video to the ballad, in which she awakens in a futuristic spaceship where she paints alone, takes in the stars, and dreams of visits to other worlds where it looks like love is just out of reach. Paloma Mami released her debut album, Sueños de Dali, in March, and she’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, which take place next month. She...
MUSIC
Variety

The Rolling Stones’ Last Great Album, ‘Tattoo You,’ Adds Bonus Tracks and Full Concert in 40th Anniversary Edition: Album Review

After decades of not really dealing with their catalog, the Rolling Stones have been digging deep into their vaults for the past dozen years or so, releasing expanded versions of past albums, many full-length archival concerts, and finishing up old songs that they’d started recording decades earlier. The latest in this series, released just a few weeks after the 40th anniversary of its original release (vinyl pressing plants are really backed up these days), finds the Stones rolling out a deluxe boxed set of the album that many agree was their last great studio effort, “Tattoo You,” which actually was less...
MUSIC
NME

Tom Morello says a famous metal guitarist was once disappointed to learn he was Black

Has recalled the time a famous metal guitarist who wanted to meet him was disappointed upon learning that the Rage Against The Machine guitarist was Black. Speaking to The Independent, Morello, who released his latest album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ today (October 15), said he often encounters people who don’t realise he’s not white, including fans of his music.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
atlanticcityweekly.com

As Beach Boys turn 60, Wilson and Jardine head to A.C. – but is a reunion in the works?

Here’s a fun fact bound to make a lot of people feel very old: 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys. That’s right, their first record “Surfin’” hit the airwaves way back in 1961 and kicked off a remarkable career packed with soaring vocal harmonies paired with songs about cars, girls and California surf culture that still somehow manages to resonate with folks today.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rolling Stone

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Detail New Album ‘Barn’

UPDATE (10/15): Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s “Song of the Seasons” is now streaming on YouTube. *** Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that their new album Barn will be out in December. “Barn is very special,” Young wrote to fans on the Neil Young Archives. “It rock. It rolls…I wish it was out now. It’s got songs that are part of these times.” He has yet to release any songs from Barn to the general public, but subscribers to the Neil Young Archives were given a chance to stream the tune “Song of the Seasons” today. According to information on the...
MUSIC
Variety

Elton John Stirs a Quarantine Stew With Famous Duet Partners on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’: Album Review

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity. Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
MUSIC
Upworthy

Guy's acoustic 'God Only Knows' cover is so good, The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson praised it

Adam Barrett has been steadily building a fan base on YouTube with his acoustic guitar covers of iconic songs from musicians and bands like The Beatles, The Cure and Oasis. Last year, Barrett uploaded a cover of The Beach Boys song "God Only Knows," from their iconic "Pet Sounds" album. It's a song so good that Paul McCartney once called it the "greatest song ever written" and has repeatedly praised it over the years , including in 2007 when he performed the song live with Wilson.
MUSIC

