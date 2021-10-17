Weekly Roadwork Roundup - October 18, 2021

(October 17, 2021) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. These projects will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):

Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. For the latest updates and project information, visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

New Pavement Repairs

2300 blk of Prospect Dr. (Pearson Farms Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs