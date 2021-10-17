CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Weekly Roadwork Roundup - October 18, 2021

Frisco, Texas
Frisco, Texas
 7 days ago

(October 17, 2021) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. These projects will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):

Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. For the latest updates and project information, visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

New Pavement Repairs

  • 2300 blk of Prospect Dr. (Pearson Farms Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Week Of October 18 Roadwork Schedule For Pittsfield

It's a new week here in the Berkshires which means it's time to acknowledge another work schedule for Pittsfield roads as the 2021 Street Improvement Project rolls on. According to a media statement from the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, the following roadwork is scheduled through Friday, October 22. The schedule is as follows:
PITTSFIELD, MA
buckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 roadworks to close Steeple Claydon road to traffic for full week

A Buckinghamshire road will be shut for a week as part of the works to implement the controversial HS2 transport project. Steeple Claydon Road, around six miles away from Buckingham between Twyford and Steeple Claydon, will be closed from Monday November 1. The half-mile stretch of road will be shut...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Weather#Friscotexas Gov Legacy#Weekly Roadwork Roundup#Prospect Dr
WFMJ.com

Roadwork on I-80 Mercer County to conclude October 29

Roadwork in I-80 in Mercer County has started and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Oct. 29, for the season. The work involves patching the pavement and updating markers on the east and westbound lanes for the first 15 miles of I-80. Currently, PennDOT crews are repairing the eastbound lanes,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Part of South Boulevard shut down after car takes out utility pole

CHARLOTTE — South Boulevard between Remount Road and Atherton Street has been closed after a car crashed into a utility pole. CMPD was called out early Sunday morning after reports of a single-car crash on South Boulevard near Mac’s Speed Shop. [ ALSO READ: Troopers identify driver killed after truck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Citizens Voice

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 10/18/21

The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. Short-term projects. Patching and cutting will be done on state Route 2047 in Rice Twp. Crack sealing will be done on state...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Scheduled For October 18th – 22nd

The Missouri Department of Transportation Roadwork schedule for the week of October 18th includes shoulder work and pothole patching taking place at locations around the region. Projects in the area counties include:. Caldwell County. Route 13 – Core drilling from Hamilton to Kingston, Tuesday. Carroll County. Route Z – remains...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas

29
Followers
466
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

Frisco was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017, and also the fastest-growing city in the nation from 2000 to 2009. In the late 1990s, the northern DFW suburban development tide hit the northern border of Plano and spilled into Frisco, sparking rapid growth into the 2000s. Like many of the cities in the northern suburbs of Dallas, Frisco serves as a bedroom community for professionals who work in DFW. Since 2003, Frisco has received the designation Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy