How to Fix Facebook, Instagram and Social Media? Change the Defaults

Good morning! This Tuesday, how to build a better Facebook, Magic Leap raises another $500 million, and "bro culture" is causing a ton of headaches for Blue Origin. Frances Haugen's testimony has some people daring to dream again that Facebook can be stopped from spreading disinformation, division and abuse. Haugen used the company's own internal research to boost the longtime criticism that algorithms on Facebook and Instagram prioritize shocking and extreme content. The reason is that it allows Facebook (and other social media services like YouTube and TikTok) to hold user attention — and monetize it.
