On Reading Fleur Jaeggy’s Sweet Days of Discipline

FOR A WHILE, I could not put my finger on the quality that so moved me in the language of Acrobat, an anthology of Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s poetry translated by her daughter Nandana Dev Sen. The poet’s voice comes through clearly even in translation — it speaks to the reader as it would a friend, very honestly, at times playfully, and never anxiously — in words that feel plainspoken but not austere. This voice describes the poet’s life: of motherhood, loss, and frequently, the mercurial work of making poems. It also speaks, sometimes elliptically, about topics that lend themselves to abstraction, like the nature of time, or life. Nandana’s excellent translations privilege the musicality and rhythm of the language, retaining, in some cases, the internal rhymes. Most of the poems are quite brief: dense jewels surrounded by white space. As I describe them, I find myself reaching again and again for words like clarity, honesty, brilliance. But I think the word I am really searching for is freedom.

