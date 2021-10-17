CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Reading Fleur Jaeggy’s Sweet Days of Discipline

By Greg Gerke
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI tend to have many thoughts when I read a book — or does the writer’s imagination just make me more aware of them? Over the four days of taking in Fleur Jaeggy’s Sweet Days of Discipline, I considered more things while reading than I ever have, probably because I’m older...

Holding and Unfolding Woolf’s Treasure: On “The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway”

“DO NOT DICTATE to your author; try to become him,” Virginia Woolf admonishes in her 1926 essay “How Should One Read a Book?” While Woolf’s use of the male pronoun would likely rankle progressive readers today, her sentiment — that we should strive, when reading, to adopt the author’s perspective on the world — is perhaps even more provocative to prevailing literary sensibilities. In a 2019 essay for The New York Times, Brian Morton finds himself differing with a young reader who can’t bear another page of Edith Wharton due to her manifest antisemitism. Thinking along similar lines as Woolf, Morton sees readers of old books as “journeying into the novelist’s world and taking a look around,” whereas others might imagine writers of the past, with their outdated views, invading ours.
The Season of Hardwick

IT IS ONE of the rare uncontroversial opinions in the American literary world that the essayist, critic, and novelist Elizabeth Hardwick is brilliant. Not just a “queen of adjectives,” as Susan Sontag once called her, but a writer known for sentences that are blurred, slanting, and metaphysical, for a tone that is stately and lush, and sometimes acidic. Known as the scourge of limp book reviews and consensus opinions. Known for the elliptical (anti-)autobiographical novel Sleepless Nights, sitting on “staff recommended” shelves in university towns from Berkeley to Gainesville. Known for the shadow of Robert Lowell, whose life she inherited and almost disappeared behind.
An Intimate Utopia: On Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s “Acrobat”

FOR A WHILE, I could not put my finger on the quality that so moved me in the language of Acrobat, an anthology of Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s poetry translated by her daughter Nandana Dev Sen. The poet’s voice comes through clearly even in translation — it speaks to the reader as it would a friend, very honestly, at times playfully, and never anxiously — in words that feel plainspoken but not austere. This voice describes the poet’s life: of motherhood, loss, and frequently, the mercurial work of making poems. It also speaks, sometimes elliptically, about topics that lend themselves to abstraction, like the nature of time, or life. Nandana’s excellent translations privilege the musicality and rhythm of the language, retaining, in some cases, the internal rhymes. Most of the poems are quite brief: dense jewels surrounded by white space. As I describe them, I find myself reaching again and again for words like clarity, honesty, brilliance. But I think the word I am really searching for is freedom.
Fleur Jaeggy
“The Jarringness of Witnessing”: A Conversation with Anuk Arudpragasam

“THE PRESENT, WE ASSUME, is eternally before us, one of the few things in life from which we cannot be parted,” begins Anuk Arudpragasam’s A Passage North. This reflective, sweeping tone carries throughout the novel, which flows into a diverse set of themes, such as the memory of the Sri Lankan Civil War, classical South Asian literature, and the ways in which diasporic populations grieve violence in their homelands. The story focuses on Krishan, a young man living in Colombo, who rides a train to northeastern Sri Lanka to attend the funeral of his grandmother’s helper, Rani.
A Language for Herself: A Conversation with Ye Chun

I WAS ONLY pages into Hao, the debut short story collection by Ye Chun, when I knew I was reading a master of the form. That knowledge had been building up with each of her glimmering, knife-sharp sentences, but the moment where it clicked for me was just over halfway through the story “Stars” (about a grad student learning to speak again after a stroke), when the American speech therapist mispronounces the protagonist’s name and asks her to repeat it back to him. “Still, she mimicked him,” we’re told. “She was learning to say her own name in the wrong way.” The moment hits at the heart of this thing we call identity, and for the particular character it acts as a hinge in her life, a shocking point of transformation.
Inspired, Polyvocal, Joyful: On Warren Ellis’s “Nina Simone’s Gum”

EVERYBODY HAS THEIR celebrity stories: chance encounters with the very famous in which somebody regular sees somebody renowned, recasting the day with a patina of enchantment. In the summer of 2017, my spouse and I were visiting friends in Japan when we spotted the Australian musician Warren Ellis — best known for his work with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, but also with the Dirty Three and Grinderman, not to mention as a composer of film scores — from afar on a quiet street in Kyoto. There he stood in the hot and muggy air, cicadas buzzing in the trees, with his wife and sons, his lanky frame and lengthy beard unmistakable, his shirt three buttons unbuttoned, looking like some kind of hypnotic shaman.
