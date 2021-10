After I declared Georgia and Alabama to be in a class of their own, Texas A&M pulled off an upset of Alabama few saw coming. Georgia is ranked first and faces a test of their own this weekend against a Kentucky team that, like Georgia, wins by playing great defense. Cincinnati has earned a spot in the top four, a first for a Group of Five school in the College Football Playoff era. The Big Ten has five teams in the top ten with many of them still to play each other. It has been a wild first half of the season and should only get better down the stretch.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO