Drew Magary processes his recovery from a traumatic brain injury in a new memoir

 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro humorist and novelist Drew Magary about his new book, "The Night The Lights Went Out," about his harrowing recovery from a brain injury. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. One night in December 2018, the humorist and novelist Drew Magary...

Drew Magary on what happened after the lights went out

Over the years, we’ve talked with Drew Magary about sports, science fiction, walking and much more. The last time we talked almost didn’t happen at all. Three years ago, Magary collapsed after hosting the Deadspin awards ceremony in New York City. Lucky to live, he wound up in a coma, and had to fight back from brain damage, hearing loss, the loss of smell, changes to his mood, and other challenges. Magary’s new memoir of his life since that harrowing experience is called “The Night the Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage.”
Life After Brain Injury

Carolyn Gold’s memoir chronicling her long, slow recovery from a brain injury caused by West Nile encephalitis begins with a mosquito bite that she does not remember. It most likely happened sometime in August 2017, while Gold, M.Ed. ’85, was on vacation with her family on Martha’s Vineyard. A few weeks later, she fell ill, suddenly fumbling over her words during a meeting and then fading in and out of consciousness as friends rushed her home and her husband called an ambulance. Soon after, she was in the ICU, where doctors scrambled to keep her alive while trying to figure out what was happening: a bacterial infection? A virus? An autoimmune crisis? It took a month for the tests to reveal West Nile virus; in the meantime, Gold slipped into a coma and went on a ventilator and life support; at one point, her heart stopped, leading to a small stroke. Her fever hovered between 101 and 103 degrees. When, on day 10 of her coma, her husband agreed to let doctors wean Gold off of the ventilator, he prepared himself for the likelihood she would die. “You can imagine,” recalls Gold’s neurologist, James Hillis, who was a medical resident at the time, “that the discussions we were having as a team with her husband, Paul, were not the most promising from a prognostic perspective.”
CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
Entertainment
Celebrities
Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
Canadian comedian Ron James discusses his new memoir

The humor of Canada has long enjoyed a special affection from its American cousins, having imported countless comedy gems to America through programs like Second City and its popular television sketch series “SCTV.” One of Canada’s greatest successes, Ron James, cut his teeth at Second City before developing as a stand-up comedian and writer. His new memoir, “All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road,” is out now, and the comedian joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share highlights from the book and other memories from his life.
Jim Wahlberg shares his journey from addiction to recovery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Jim Wahlberg is the Executive Director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. He is a recovering addict. He has written, produced, and directed films addressing addiction. When it comes to addiction and recovery, Wahlberg said he’s no different than anybody else. “I didn’t think it was...
