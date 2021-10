When you think of SEO, what comes to mind? Usually, the first thing that many people think of is improving your rankings on search engine result pages. To achieve this, you commonly see people using relevant keywords on their websites that end up resonating with your customers and target audience. A way to achieve this, without only focusing on keywords is by creating an SEO-friendly website design. This type of design helps impact your website’s ability to rank in search engine results.

ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO