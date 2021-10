PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to start this week in Las Vegas, head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. Johnson returned to the team earlier this week after missing time due to a mental health battle. Sirianni said Friday that Johnson had a good week of practice and they are expecting him to not only play but also start at right tackle against the Raiders on Sunday. "He had a good week of practice and we'll be expecting him to play and start at right tackle" – Coach Sirianni on @LaneJohnson65 pic.twitter.com/jQrUNmV33l — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 22,...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO