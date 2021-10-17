CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

San Sebastian's Villa Favorita Sparkles Brightly with Modern Sophistication

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflected in the waters of dazzling Concha Bay, Villa Favorita sparkles brightly with modern sophistication. A beautifully preserved 19th-century villa overlooking Spain’s San Sebastian beachfront promenade, Villa Favorita is an adults-only jewel-box of a hotel, offering stylish coastal décor, a Michelin star restaurant, and a relaxed, refined atmosphere. The...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Saba Rock, An Iconic Island Destination Re-Opens in BVI

Saba Rock, an island resort destination in the British Virgin Islands, celebrated its grand reopening on Oct. 15, debuting a fresh design concept and unveiling new guest experiences. Saba Rock’s General Manager Alain Prion announced the resort’s official opening following a ribbon-cutting in front of more than 100 guests from the BVI community including government and tourism officials, hospitality partners, and residents.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Enjoy Lavish Celebrations at India's Incredible Palace Hotel, Noor Mahal

India’s most insta-worthy palatial hotel brand Noor Mahal from the house of Jewel Classic Hotels group is betting big on upcoming festive and wedding season with new additions, ultra-luxe packages and unmatchable safety standards. Offering the safest way to revenge travel, Noor Mahal, Karnal has also introduced an exciting range...
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Autumn Sun & Healthy Rejuvenation at Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort, Marbella

With year-round sunshine and a long languid summer season, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Resort is an ideal destination for those wanting to escape for some magical late sunshine. With direct flights from the UK in under 3 hours, guests are transported into the glamorous and welcoming world of the resort as soon as they arrive in the lush grounds, ensconced within mountainous valleys, and yet just a stone’s throw from the Mediterranean beaches of Marbella.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Villas#Paris#Design#Michelin#Buen Pastor Cathedral#Edificio De Correos#Playa Dela Concha#Georgian
luxurytravelmagazine.com

La Palmeraie Bahamas Launches New 12,000 square foot Beachfront Villa

Often referred to as the St. Barts of the Caribbean, or simply ‘Briland’ by its residents, Harbour Island has long been known for its friendly locals, British-West-Indies architecture, secluded pink sand beaches, and as a peaceful enclave for the worlds rich and famous. Located just an hour plane ride from Miami, Harbour Island is home to one of the oldest settlements in the Bahamas, Dunmore Town, which dates back to the 18th century.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel Announces Its Festive Season Events

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is delighted to present its 2021/22 festive offerings and events for guests looking to celebrate the most magical moments of the year in Rome’s leading luxury city hotel. Uniquely located atop Monte Mario hill in the heart of Rome, this iconic luxury hotel offers travelers an unforgettable way to spend the holiday and embrace their festive spirit, in sparkling fashion, while being fully immersed in authentic Italian luxury.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa to Breathe New Life Into the Heart of Cabo San Lucas

Occupying prime real estate along the coveted shores of Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas is Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, the newest addition to Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ elite collection. Slated to debut in early 2022, this $100 million reveal will feature a new-build tower with 204 rooms and suites, contemporary meeting space, the highest and most lavish rooftop bar in Cabo, two infinity edge pools, and various dining options. Currently, guests can experience the modern guestrooms, pools, lobby and posh rooftop bar, while next year’s grand reveal will encompass the complete unveiling including the signature restaurant and fresh meeting space.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

How to Recreate Luxury Resort Styles in Your Home

When you stay at a luxury resort, some things that always stick with you are the sense of comfort, elegance, and ease blending with a good night’s sleep. Sometimes you wonder, what makes the whole experience blissful and wholesome? Was it the design or the top-quality bedding that gets into your nerves?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Angsana Laguna Phuket Launches 'An Island Within An Island' Concept

Angsana Laguna Phuket, a legend in the Laguna archipelago of resorts, is repositioning in anticipation of a post-Covid young-family market that prioritizes safety, nature-based experiences, and bonding through discovery. Situated within a site regenerated from tin mines from the 16th century, Angsana Laguna Phuket, in the pioneering spirit of the...
WORLD
East Bay Times

A bright-and-airy modern Mediterranean in Piedmont

This stylish home — freshly remodeled — rises above Wildwood Avenue and has an expansive outlook. Light-filled and remodeled with a contemporary lifestyle in mind, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and the benefits of significant renovation that blend seamlessly with the best of its original Mediterranean style. An open...
PIEDMONT, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Palatial Luxury Beachfront Resort, Raffles The Palm Dubai Has Opened

Raffles The Palm Dubai, the palatial luxury beachfront resort on the Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, will officially welcome guests from 1 October 2021. Opening its doors at the beginning of Dubai’s winter vacation season, the landmark property – Raffles’ second in the city, and its first resort in the Middle East – is an opulent and eagerly awaited addition to the city’s lifestyle, dining and hotel scene.
MIDDLE EAST
theresandiego.com

The Re-Launched Guild Bar Captures The Spirit Of The Roaring 20’s With Sophistication And Style

Featuring eight era-specific cocktails drawing inspiration from San Diego’s history. The Guild Bar, located inside The Guild Hotel, a cornerstone of San Diego’s downtown and one of our favorite San Diego boutique hotels, is re-launching this Fall with a captivating new look and a classical cocktail menu that dives deep into whimsy and history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Book A Private Honeymoon Cruise Where You're The Only Guests On Board

Newlyweds can now have a honeymoon experience like no other by choosing to board this luxury cruise through France - where they’ll be the only guests on board. Luxury canal barge ‘Amour’ offers the ideal venue for a post-wedding getaway: an opulent stateroom with classically romantic decor that loved-up couples can relax in while they glide through the French countryside in total privacy.
LIFESTYLE
Morning Journal

Fiesta company’s future is as bright as the color of its plates

NEWELL, W.Va. – Bright colors and Art Deco style is what made Fiestaware a highly sought after brand, and that was on display front and center when the company hosted customers this weekend. People have become accustomed to biannual pilgrimages to the Fiesta Tableware Company’s factory location for its tent...
NEWELL, WV
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Thanksgiving Under the Sea: Conrad Maldives Now Offering Holiday Package at the Muraka

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announces a first-of-its-kind Thanksgiving Under the Sea package – an unrivaled underwater experience available for one group of six to enjoy this fall. Inspired by the surrounding crystal blue oceans and the island resort’s extensive marine life conservation efforts, the package features accommodations in the world’s first underwater residence, The Muraka, private dining at the world’s first underwater restaurant, Ithaa, on Thanksgiving Day and a variety of marine-focused activities including a coral line propagation project with the resort’s marine biologist.
WORLD
luxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Luxury Bucket List Travel Experiences to Book for 2022

It’s safe to say that many of us have been yearning for an escape to somewhere exotic over the past eighteen months. But now that the world is finally opening up again, it’s time to pack our bags and enjoy some of the bucket list travel destinations we’ve been dreaming of visiting.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Turks & Caicos Announces New Hotel, Residential, and Cruise Port Developments

The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board, the exclusive tourism authority for the Turks and Caicos Islands, has announced significant developments to the islands including newly opened and forthcoming luxury properties debuting in 2021 through 2023 and a $25 million investment in the Grand Turk Cruise Center and the return of cruise ships. The destination is perfectly positioned to welcome new and returning visitors to a diverse collection of resort and residential offerings on famed Grace Bay Beach and beyond, spotlighting pristine, undiscovered stretches of beaches and cliffsides throughout Providenciales. With these new introductions from The Ritz-Carlton, Grace Bay Resorts, Andaz and more, along with enhancements to its cruise port, the Turks and Caicos Islands presents distinctly charming properties rooted in natural beauty, extraordinary design, bespoke experiences, and sustainability, ideal for every type of vacationer.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy