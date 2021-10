It may be a windy, rainy game up in Corvallis where Utah will be taking on Oregon State, but for those of us at home, we’re able to stay warm and dry. The Utes are looking to keep their momentum going against a much improved Oregon State team. In the preseason this was probably viewed by many as a win, but now the Utes are going to have to bring a very strong effort to get the win over the Beavs on the road.

