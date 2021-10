Deploying the International Space Station into space is one of the best achievements of astronomers in history. The station has been present on Earth’s orbit since more than two decades ago, and it has been closely keeping an eye on exciting scientific experiments. There’s no wonder why five space agencies joined forces to make the International Space Station possible: NASA, the ESA (European Space Agency), the Canadian Space Agency, JAXA from Japan, and Roscosmos from Russia.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO