Scrolling through his phone, Jeffrey Booth didn’t believe the advertisement’s headline. An online MBA for $10,000? It must be an error, he thought. Maybe a scam. Booth, a facilities and environmental services manager at a large healthcare system in Minnesota, had been kicking around the idea of getting an MBA for a while. But at 44, with fewer years left in the workforce than, say, a 26 year old, he wasn’t sure he’d have time to recoup the investment, and most programs he saw were charging $40,000, $50,000 or more. Further, two decades removed from his undergrad degree, the thought of a traditional classroom just wasn’t appealing.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO