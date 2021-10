“‘Earth and Industry’ was one. ‘Land and Bread’ was another. I liked ‘Standard Standard’. Oh, and ‘Making Good’. That’s a good one, isn’t it?” Hazel Rattigan is running through the list of names she considered before settling on Objects of Use as the moniker of the Oxford hardware shop she opened with her former partner, Alexis Dexter, 12 years ago. Since then, the shop – located next to the 18th-century Covered Market in the centre of the city as well as online – has built a reputation for sourcing the best household goods from around the world.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO