Chicago, IL

Firefighters Hold Fundraiser For Colleague Timothy Eiland, As He Recovers From September Mass Shooting

 9 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters made a big push Friday night to raise money for a colleague who was critically wounded in a mass shooting last month.

Members of the Black Fire Brigade hosted a fundraiser Friday night to help out the family of firefighter Chicago Firefighter Timothy Eiland, who was among five people hurt in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on Sept. 11.

The shooting also claimed the life of 42-year-old Schenia Smith.

Friday night, fellow firefighters said Eiland is pulling through after he was shot in the face.

“He’s been up for six, seven hours at a time on a daily basis. So he’s coming around more, and he’s more responsive. So we’re extremely optimistic that he’ll have a full recovery,” said Chicago Firefighter Steven Ellerson Jr.

“When anything happens to one of our firefighters, everybody comes together,” said Chicago Fire Battalion Chief Arriel Grey Jr.

Eiland is a husband, and father of five children.

His parents have started a GoFundMe account that has already raised more $28,000 to help the family pay his medical bills.

