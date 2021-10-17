SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties: Launching your eCommerce Store the Right Way

WEST GROVE, PA — The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Support Local. Love Local…For the Holidays, a campaign to encourage the support of local businesses, many of which continue to struggle due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Choosing to buy local, even for something as simple as a cup of coffee, can mean the world to a small business that is feeling the effects of the economy caused by COVID-19. The Support Local. Love Local…For the Holidays campaign will run from Monday, November 16 – Friday, December 18, and center around a Business Directory housed on the Chamber’s website featuring locally owned and operated retail stores, restaurants/pubs, breweries, wineries, salons, and merchants, based in Southern Chester County. The Business Directory will be arranged by community and by category, and will include links to merchants’ websites. Visitors can select from a variety of categories in order to find what they are looking for, all while supporting local businesses.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO