Cyberattacks are on the rise, especially given our increased reliance, or outright dependence, on technology since the onset of the pandemic. “Workers and learners were moved from their offices and schools into their homes and in front of screens, but the rushed logistics of moving them often did not account for new cybersecurity threats,” said Kevin Dellicker, owner and manager of Dellicker Strategies. “Everything became decentralized, providing more points of entry for cybercriminals.”

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO