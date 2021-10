Rich Wills Transfers Ownership of Three FITniche Stores to Fleet Feet After 16 Years. October 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARRBORO, N.C. - Fleet Feet announced today that it has successfully acquired specialty running retailer FITniche and its three locations in the Tampa, Fla., area. Current owner Rich Wills, who founded FITniche in 2005, will exit the business as he moves on to his next career venture. Under company ownership, these locations will bring Fleet Feet’s count of Florida stores to ten as the brand launches its personalized services and community outreach programs to a new market.

