The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO