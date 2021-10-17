Pirates: Full Trailer For Reggie Yates' Directorial Debut

"Getting into that party is the only thing that matters." "Boys – we're going on a mission." Picturehouse in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for an indie flick called Pirates, just that, Pirates and that's it. This is being billed as "the world's shortest road movie", following three eighteen-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. Starring Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. Ohhh yeah, this looks rad! Always fun to take a journey back in time and hang out with some youngsters just trying to party.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO