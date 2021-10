It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Seahawks of Seattle in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. This week, Mike and Geoff welcome Seahawks analyst Brett Davern of Bleav in Seahawks. These questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO