Urban Meyer is aware of the constant rumors he's faced about his job status, but he appears committed to Jacksonville. "I just do not read a thing. I just stay away from it. I try to go on a submarine and go to work every day. And I care deeply about our locker room, care deeply about our staff, and other than that I go home," Meyer told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "And I've been through this a long time and I know there's going to be things said. I have a great owner, a great owner that I've talked with frequently, and we have a great GM [Trent Baalke], and we're going to be working our tail off to get this thing flipped."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO