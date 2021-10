A suggestion by a Texas school administrator that pupils be offered books with “opposing” views on the Holocaust has triggered outrage, with several Democratic politicians slamming the recommendation. Gina Peddy, executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, was reportedly recorded last Friday advising teachers during a training session that if the school has books about the Holocaust, then they should also have books with “opposing” perspectives.“Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives,” Ms Peddy could be...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO