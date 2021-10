Equilibrium has come a long way since the release of their debut album, Turis Fratyr, in 2005 that created a milestone in the epic pagan metal world of the new century. While their long sold-out sophomore album, Sagas, will finally be re-released on vinyl on November 12 (only a few copies left to order here), the band now takes you even further back into their past and invited musicians, friends, tv stars, and YouTubers to join them on this new interpretation of their legendary hit "Met" which has always made fans from across the world raise their glasses to the stage and sing along.

