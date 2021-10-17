CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
Notre Dame remained ranked 13th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. Notre Dame (5-1) didn’t play Saturday and gets back to action against USC on Oct. 23 at 7:30 EST at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Oct. 9 in its last game.

Ole Miss, which beat Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday, moved up from No. 14 to No. 12. Kentucky dropped from No. 11 to No. 14 after losing to Georgia 30-13. Cincinnati, which is the only team the Irish have lost to this year, moved up to No. 3 in the poll. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 on Saturday. Iowa, which was ranked No. 3 last week, dropped to No. 11 after a 24-7 home loss to Purdue. The Irish beat Purdue at home on Sept. 18 by a score of 27-13.

Alabama, which dropped to No.5 last week after a loss to Texas A&M, moved up to No. 4 after beating Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday. Georgia remains No. 1 after beating Kentucky.

Virginia (5-2), who Notre Dame plays on Nov. 13, beat Duke 38-0 on Saturday. The Cavaliers are not ranked but they received votes. Purdue also received votes after its win over Iowa that improved the Boilermakers to 4-2.

