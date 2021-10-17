Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame remained ranked 13th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released Sunday afternoon. Notre Dame (5-1) didn’t play Saturday and gets back to action against USC on Oct. 23 at 7:30 EST at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech 32-29 on Oct. 9 in its last game.

Ole Miss, which beat Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday, moved up from No. 14 to No. 12. Kentucky dropped from No. 11 to No. 14 after losing to Georgia 30-13. Cincinnati, which is the only team the Irish have lost to this year, moved up to No. 3 in the poll. The Bearcats (6-0) beat UCF 56-21 on Saturday. Iowa, which was ranked No. 3 last week, dropped to No. 11 after a 24-7 home loss to Purdue. The Irish beat Purdue at home on Sept. 18 by a score of 27-13.

Alabama, which dropped to No.5 last week after a loss to Texas A&M, moved up to No. 4 after beating Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday. Georgia remains No. 1 after beating Kentucky.

Virginia (5-2), who Notre Dame plays on Nov. 13, beat Duke 38-0 on Saturday. The Cavaliers are not ranked but they received votes. Purdue also received votes after its win over Iowa that improved the Boilermakers to 4-2.

