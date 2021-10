Twenty years ago, the Gerer Rebbe, Shlit”a, instituted massive changes to the curriculum across the Gerer institutions. He set out to address a deficit in the Torah world; Talmidei Chachomim who would achieve a complete mastery in the entire Shas, a phenomenon that had been lost since the prewar Torah world that thrived in Europe. A Shas Yid was a common phenomenon in those days, and the Rebbe felt that for all the glory of Torah that had been rebuilt, there was more work to be done in this areas.

