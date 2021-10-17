CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

By Andy Brownell
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Goodhue County, MN
Crime & Safety
Goodhue County, MN
Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Accidents
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Crash In Southern Minnesota Results In Driver Being ‘Ejected’ Sunday Morning

A crash reported on Sunday morning resulted in the driver being ejected from the vehicle and sustaining 'life-threatening' injuries according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash, which was reported at 8:44am in Shieldsville Township in Rice County, occurred on Highway 21, when the driver, a 38-year-old man from Texas, steered the pick-up truck he was driving off the road crashing into trees nearby. The Minnesota State Patrol indicated that the driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The State Patrol#St Marys Hospital#The St Patrol
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy