Minnesota State

Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

