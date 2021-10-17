CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Not a fan of this kind of stuff!

By royalhokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKumah's a puke. Needs to go back to the drive thru & biggie size my fries. **...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

Making kindness cool

Kindness is something I’ve been pondering a lot lately. While we’re still battling an ongoing global pandemic, there are people facing challenges and problems we know nothing about, and the words we say or the way we act toward another person can either break them or build them up. Now,...
ADVOCACY
Thrive Global

Kris Orticello: “Kindness”

Kindness. Always lead with kindness. It can be especially hard to be kind when we are suffering through our own pain or rejection, or when we are being tested or challenged. But you would be surprised by the grace you receive by showing grace to others. My kindness has brought me opportunities. By being kind and friendly to everyone on set, not just people in positions of authority, I have gotten lead roles via recommendations from the make-up artist who happened to suggest me in a production meeting.
CELEBRITIES
WTVF

Living Life with Less Stuff

Ryan Nicodemus, one-half of the duo known as The Minimalists talked about how to live a more meaningful life with less stuff. Join The Minimalists Ryan Nicodemus and Joshua Fields Millburn at City Winery Nashville on Thursday, October 14 at 7pm as a part of their 20-city LOVE PEOPLE USE THINGS book tour. The event includes a book reading, live podcast and audience Q&A. Get tickets and more information here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=NSH-The-Minimalists-10-14-21-7pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::promocode_access_code_url=love. Visit www.theminimalists.com for more information.
NASHVILLE, TN
A Cup of Jo

12 Reader Comments on Kindness

Lately we’ve noticed amazing stories of kindness in the comments and thought we should share them as soon as humanly possible. Here are 12 reader comments…. “There’s nothing I could ever do to repay the kindness of the hospital chaplain, who helped my grandma when she was dying of COVID. She was able to video chat with all her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She passed away the next day, and those two hours we spent with her are the most precious of my life.” — A.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie
Vail Daily

Letter: The kindness of a stranger

A beautiful, random act of kindness happened to me today. I ran to the Eagle grocery store to grab and drop off snacks for the eighth grade football team (congrats Eagle Valley Middle School Pirates on their championship win!). Finished up self-checkout, only to realize my credit card wasn’t in my phone. Dang it! At this point, I begin asking the cashier to cancel the transaction so I can go home and come back.
EAGLE, CO
Well+Good

27 Unique Gifts for Every Kind of Sports Fan in Your Life

Buying gifts for sports fans can be a challenge. Sure, jerseys are a great option, but it's likely that the true stans already have their favorite player's jersey. You can always opt for something to support their physical lifestyle like a fitness tracker or a massage gun, but perhaps those are a little too obvious. Thankfully, you've got a lot more creative options than you think.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sportswar.com

I love that guy!

Always interesting to hear fans crying out for a new OC but never a name -- Lizardhokie 10/21/2021 10:41AM. I don't have to select a surgeon to know that I need a tumor removed -- OldRetiredHokie 10/21/2021 12:28PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

A wrestler getting "fat" and any other student getting "fat" are....

I remember Dresser telling us Z. Epperly got "fat" over Thanksgiving once -- Palmetto Hokie 10/21/2021 09:38AM. A wrestler getting "fat" and any other student getting "fat" are.... -- EDGEMAN 10/21/2021 1:55PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Westyhokie
sportswar.com

Fan base has checked out. Time to move on and rip the bandaid

If I were Fuente, I know exactly what I would do for the VT program. -- jonnyhawk 10/22/2021 10:26AM. Fan base has checked out. Time to move on and rip the bandaid ** -- Zbucket 10/22/2021 2:55PM. Your current boss is on line one - said something about a pay...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Has anybody coined the term “Déjà Fu”? I think it fits.

Has anybody coined the term “Déjà Fu”? I think it fits. ** -- Hokie_Dawg 10/22/2021 2:09PM. There is a Yahoo article I saw today and it named him Jim Fuente. ** -- OrlandoHokie 10/22/2021 3:53PM. Getting his name wrong is a show of disrespect. He's been Jason Fuentes to --...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Yep BB is a let down for sure. I never thought

At this moment I would be pleasantly shocked if Tech scored 24 ** -- MaryWashGrad 10/22/2021 11:45AM. Who will score 3 TDs? Even if the D scores one, I still only see 17 points -- hokie4life2 10/22/2021 12:13PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

How was the pitching?

It sounds like it was great for hitting HRs. Oh, wait. You mean how was -- dallasvt 10/23/2021 12:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

@VTChip How did the Roger Ayers event go on Monday night?

Roger is a class act, my son who officiates some HS and AAU games found out -- coshokie 10/21/2021 2:10PM. Well dang. That kind of takes the starch out of berating the refs. ; ) ** -- IB4TECH 10/21/2021 6:10PM. Really like hearing that Cassell is one of the loudest...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Thanks. I'm not sure how many (if any) teammates are coming

I'm just trying to encourage them, it's not an official team trip or anything. It's only around a 2 hour trip or so, so hopefully some of them (and their parents) are interested. I'm planning on walking around some of campus, the drill field, etc. with my daughter, it looks like the weather is going to be nice.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Bouncce baack dub!

Luke's not on VA participant roster?? Lot of names, could have missed!! ** -- wasris 10/23/2021 09:17AM. Unfortunately rough start for Logan Frazier - loses first match in R128 -- 133966Hokie 10/23/2021 09:17AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy