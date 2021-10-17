Not a fan of this kind of stuff!

Kindness. Always lead with kindness. It can be especially hard to be kind when we are suffering through our own pain or rejection, or when we are being tested or challenged. But you would be surprised by the grace you receive by showing grace to others. My kindness has brought me opportunities. By being kind and friendly to everyone on set, not just people in positions of authority, I have gotten lead roles via recommendations from the make-up artist who happened to suggest me in a production meeting.

