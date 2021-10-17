Refresher on his skill level

Jimin is a singer and dancer by profession and ranks among the best in the industry in both aspects. Consequently, he is known for his top-notch vocals and moves. However, a look back at his school days shows that he is actually well versed in various fields, possessing multiple talents and skills. Recently, fans found that there was one more club that Jimin was a part of in his high-school years, one they did not know of. In particular, it emerged that Jimin was, in fact, a member of the book club while he was a student at Korea Arts High School. In a book club, members select a book to read together and discuss various aspects of the literature.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO