Were they evenly distributed?

Are there any matchups that will determine starters for the season? I saw on Hokiesports the other day that Gerardi is at 133. I thought he might have tried to compete with Sam at 141. Maybe Howard and Smith at 197. Also,I wouldn't mind seeing Trax and Big Cat at HWT. Just would like to see Catka's progress up against a seasoned HWT, even if he is redshirting. Perhaps Cooper and Eddie V @ 125, just to see where both of those guys are. I guess they could also do some matchups with different weight classes, like they did with Bolen and Lewis. Any others?
