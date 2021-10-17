Were they evenly distributed?

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. It is a gamble. To the folks that say we need to have a p5 success. No doubt that would be great, I’m all ears for the p5 can’t miss... who? Gus? There are only “failures” that might work great here but are a gamble too. One thing about chadwell is he has built winners with equal or lesser talent in a few places. We may never recruit top 15 but a top 30 guy with our schedule can win 8+ annually. He has charisma, maybe with our pull he can recruit too. Worth the gamble IMO.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO