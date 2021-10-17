CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Were they evenly distributed?

Cover picture for the articleAnd to make a crappy saturday even crappier, m soccer loses @...

If I were Fuente, I know exactly what I would do for the VT program.

If I were Fuente, I would do the following for the VT football program and Hokie Nation. Starting Immediately, I would take a 40% Paycut. The pay at this level should be performance based to some degree. The fact that it really isn't, and knowing that he has not delivered, I would accept a 40% paycut in order to help the Virginia Tech football program and to do the honorable thing.
@VTChip How did the Roger Ayers event go on Monday night?

Roger is a class act, my son who officiates some HS and AAU games found out -- coshokie 10/21/2021 2:10PM. Well dang. That kind of takes the starch out of berating the refs. ; ) ** -- IB4TECH 10/21/2021 6:10PM. Really like hearing that Cassell is one of the loudest...
Thanks but

This is where I've been and get a set of pictures like 2021 schedule that contain news; no list of the wrestlers; even tried "more" that didn't help. Thanks for trying to help. The problem must be me.
Chadwell

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. It is a gamble. To the folks that say we need to have a p5 success. No doubt that would be great, I’m all ears for the p5 can’t miss... who? Gus? There are only “failures” that might work great here but are a gamble too. One thing about chadwell is he has built winners with equal or lesser talent in a few places. We may never recruit top 15 but a top 30 guy with our schedule can win 8+ annually. He has charisma, maybe with our pull he can recruit too. Worth the gamble IMO.
Finding Roster?

OK, I go to Hokie Sports, click on sports/wrestling, then "more" which lists "Roster". Click on that and get wrestling "news"; no roster, ugh!
How was the pitching?

It sounds like it was great for hitting HRs. Oh, wait. You mean how was -- dallasvt 10/23/2021 12:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
So your support is limited to winning only?

Here we are, late Wednesday and no staff changes regarding anything -- VTstateofmind 10/20/2021 3:12PM. We're handicapping the new coaching staff by not giving them at least 2 day ** -- lchoro 10/20/2021 8:25PM. When has VT ever let a coach go in mid season? Never is my recollection. **...
I love that guy!

Always interesting to hear fans crying out for a new OC but never a name -- Lizardhokie 10/21/2021 10:41AM. I don't have to select a surgeon to know that I need a tumor removed -- OldRetiredHokie 10/21/2021 12:28PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
It appeared Pitt was doing exactly that on Saturday

How can you say such a thing after Beamerball came into play!?!? ** -- VTstateofmind 10/20/2021 9:30PM. What? Special teams is our best unit, Robinson is a top 10 punt returner -- soflahokie 10/20/2021 2:51PM. And yet we've had some real yards lost which changes the play calling -- VTstateofmind...
Meh. This would be a different flavor of cheating that

Brings risk to the broader university. And what's being discussed is irrelevant for football or basketball where there are no partial scholarships. I certainly won't say it's not happening, but I doubt it is in any significant way.
I want Coastal Carolina coach.

Because they play the 130th ranked schedule. Out of 130 teams. ** -- BobG 10/20/2021 9:01PM. And we’d go 12-0 with their schedule. So would 100 other teams. ** -- BobG 10/20/2021 9:12PM. If it’s so tough, explain their schedule. Please. I’ll listen alllllll day. ** -- BobG 10/20/2021 9:58PM.
Fan base has checked out. Time to move on and rip the bandaid

If I were Fuente, I know exactly what I would do for the VT program. -- jonnyhawk 10/22/2021 10:26AM. Fan base has checked out. Time to move on and rip the bandaid ** -- Zbucket 10/22/2021 2:55PM. Your current boss is on line one - said something about a pay...
TheSabre.com Fan Friday: Hoos, Excitement Surging

A surging football team has given a jolt to the Virginia fan base this week. The Cavaliers have ripped off three straight wins, including a 48-0 demolition of Duke last week. That’s pushed UVA to 5-2 on the season and to edge of bowl eligibility,. With Family Weekend here this...
Intrasquad?

Are there any matchups that will determine starters for the season? I saw on Hokiesports the other day that Gerardi is at 133. I thought he might have tried to compete with Sam at 141. Maybe Howard and Smith at 197. Also,I wouldn't mind seeing Trax and Big Cat at HWT. Just would like to see Catka's progress up against a seasoned HWT, even if he is redshirting. Perhaps Cooper and Eddie V @ 125, just to see where both of those guys are. I guess they could also do some matchups with different weight classes, like they did with Bolen and Lewis. Any others?
Inside The Numbers: Recruiting Rankings And Development At QB, WR And RB

Recruiting. Talent. Evaluations. Development. Those are four things that get talked about a lot when it comes to winning football games and running a program. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if a player is talented or if he’s just not being developed properly. Sometimes a guy is rated highly, but the evaluations are wrong. Sometimes there’s very little difference between a 3-star and a 4-star, and their success comes down to fit, culture, and development. Yes, you need a ton of 4-star and 5-star talent to be the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs, but you also need the proper development program in place.
