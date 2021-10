Filming on HBO's The Last of Us is fully underway, and a new image of Pedro Pascal from the set has now appeared online. The actor plays Joel in the PlayStation adaptation, but it's a bit difficult to tell just how much Pascal resembles the character, as he's wearing a mask in the image shared by @TheLastofUsUpdates on Twitter. An anonymous source also told the account that a scene was filmed in which someone was shooting at Joel and Ellie, but they were unsure who it might be. Ellie can't be seen in the set photo, but the source told @TheLastofUsUpdates that her hair looks faithful to the games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO