Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. In the whirl and excitement of a student’s first few weeks on a college campus, it can be easy to overlook the challenges that may lay ahead for many. As exciting as these years can be, they are also demanding and stressful. After a head start, some students may find themselves struggling with their classes, their social life, and the transition to living independently, in most cases for the first time. However, another group is often overlooked when it comes to discussions of college students and mental health. These are nontraditional students, and this population may have a different set of needs than those fresh out of high school.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO