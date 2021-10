Now that the Ed Orgeron era is officially coming to a close, there is one name on the list of outside-the-box LSU coaching candidates that need to be considered. Despite the fact that LSU upset the Florida Gators Saturday, it appears as if the Tigers have had enough of Ed Orgeron as the head coach in Baton Rouge. LSU and Ed Orgeron are apparently set to split once this season comes to an end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO