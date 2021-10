Christen Weaver and the Waco Pride Network held a youth after-party for LGBTQ youth in the local area. The event took place Saturday night at Rogue Media Network. The youth after-party was an extension of the Out on the Brazos celebration that took place earlier that afternoon. Out on the Brazos is hosted each year by the Waco Pride Network and celebrates the Greater Waco LGBTQ community and its allies. The day is filled with food, musical performances and business vendors and takes place in October of each year to commemorate National Coming Out Day.

WACO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO