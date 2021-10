Trey Lance had an okay game against the Cardinals. There wasn't too much to be expected from him on the road against a valiant opponent. Consider the fact that he barely got first-team reps consistently for the first time in the lead up to that game, and it really starts to make sense why he looked so raw. He did not look ready out there. That is not to say he wasn't prepared. I mean that Lance has a lot of work to be done and improve on. That can only be accomplished through playing, which is what Kyle Shanahan has neglected him of.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO