Chiefs vs. Washington: First half discussion

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the NFL’s Week 6, the Kansas...

www.chatsports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce trio of roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 soiree with the Tennessee Titans. In an expected move, the Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Andy Reid confirmed that Fortson had successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The Chiefs didn’t make a corresponding move to sign a player to the 53-man roster. They still have three tight ends on the roster and are likely keeping the roster spot open to later return a player from injured reserve or activate Kyle Long from the Reserve/PUP list.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: 3 matchups that pose problems vs Chiefs

The Washington Football Team has already gotten one taste of the NFC West, which has emerged as one of the best divisions in the NFL this season, when they lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. In the four games since, the Chargers have impressively established...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

5 reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat Tennessee in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. The Chiefs were able to defeat the Washington Football Team after scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to win 31-13. Kansas City has experienced uncharacteristic issues on offense while the defense has been woeful at times, which is why they possess a 3-3 record.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Washington vs. Chiefs preview: Prepping for a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Football Team is back at home for Week 6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Oct. 17.
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs Wire Podcast: In need of a bounce-back win vs. Washington

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 6 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ poor defensive performance in home loss to the Bills last week. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts on the team’s rocky start and growing chemistry with Josh Gordon during his weekly press conference. Lastly, Washington Wire managing editor Bryan Manning fills us in on the Washington Football Team’s game plan heading into Sunday’s matchup in D.C. at FedEx Field.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team Prediction and Preview

The Washington Football Team will try to turn around a rough start to their season as they host Kansas City on Sunday. This series has been dominated by the Chiefs, who have won nine of the 10 meetings overall. KC won the last meeting 29-20 in Arrowhead Stadium back in 2017. That one featured future Washington QB Alex Smith throwing and running for a touchdown in the Chiefs' victory. He out-dueled Kirk Cousins, who threw for two touchdowns and was the leading rusher for the road team.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Washington odds and prediction for NFL Week 6 game

Every year, the K.C. Chiefs will play through a different division from the opposing conference and this year the NFC East is on tap. For everyone in the AFC West, that’s good news considering how average the teams in the NFC East has been in the last couple years and no one is really standing out all that strong this season—and that comes after the Washington Football Team won the division with a losing record in 2020.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Washington Thursday injury report: 5 Chiefs remain out of practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of...
NFL
USA Today

Washington vs. Chiefs Week 6 How to watch, listen and stream online

The Washington Football Team will attempt to turn their season around on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs come to FedEx Field for Week 6 NFL action. Both teams enter Sunday’s game with identical 2-3 records and coming off disappointing losses. Washington fell to the Saints in Week 5 after quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his worst NFL game, while the defense gave up two big pass plays, which proved to be the difference in the game.
NFL
newspressnow.com

Second half domination leads to a Chiefs victory over the Washington Football Team

Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and had three second-half touchdown drives leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington that got them back to .500. Watch the press conference after the game live in the stream below. After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected...
NFL
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: After bad first half, the Chiefs decided “enough’s enough”

The players and coaches who walked to the post-game podium at FedEx Field in this Washington D.C. suburb couldn’t pinpoint the reason it all finally came together — offense, defense, special teams — for the first time this season. There wasn’t some gifted speech or moving moment on the sideline,...
NFL
fox4kc.com

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the the game in the first half with an elbow injury and has been ruled out. After making a play, the veteran linebacker grabbed his right elbow. He was flagged for a personal foul on the play. Chiefs wide receiver...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Washington RB Antonio Gibson struggled with shin injury vs. Chiefs

Sunday was a rough going for Antonio Gibson. The Washington Football Team running back was limited to 10 carries and 44 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gibson entered the game dealing with a stress fracture in his shin. It’s an injury that he’s dealt with for a couple of weeks. However, Sunday he aggravated the injury, leaving the contest early in the second quarter.
NFL
NJ.com

Chiefs vs Washington Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers

Our NFL betting expert is here to offer up his best predictions and picks for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Few expected the Chiefs to be 2-3 for the season going into week six, but in their defence they've already played three of the top five in the 2022 Super Bowl winner odds. They're expected to get back to winning was vs Washington. Scroll down for picks, betting offers and analysis.
NFL
Washington Post

Patrick Mahomes returns to form in second half of Chiefs’ win over Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs’ final offensive play of the first half was one to forget for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After he was unable to handle the snap from rookie center Creed Humphrey, Mahomes picked up the ball and attempted to improvise, as he so often does. But with Washington Football Team defenders Khaleke Hudson and Chase Young pulling him down, Mahomes threw the ball up into the air, and it landed in the hands of Washington safety Bobby McCain.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Injury Report for KC vs. Washington Football Team

With Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football team on the horizon, head coach Andy Reid has announced that at least three players will miss Sunday's game, with two key Chiefs making an appearance. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Blake Bell will all be listed as...
NFL

