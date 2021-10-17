Marvel Making So Many Trilogies Was An Accident

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way in the VFX race as a cross between “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars.” But there is plenty of competition from other superhero, action-adventure, and fantasy films. Marvel is more diverse and ambitious in Phase 4 with “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Sony counters with its own darker, edgier Marvel property, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” There’s also the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” and the video game heroics of Ryan Reynolds’ Guy in “Free Guy,” among other contenders.
