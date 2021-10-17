CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Making So Many Trilogies Was An Accident

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore said that Marvel never set out to make so many trilogies. Phase 1 of the MCU introduced Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America to audiences before the lead...

www.imdb.com

asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

Is Eternals on Disney+? Where to watch the Marvel movie

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer. Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Are Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Movie Stars? ‘Dune’ Will Tell Us This and Much More

“Dune” day has arrived in North America. For many film enthusiasts, it is the most-awaited movie of 2021; for the industry, even in a year of unknowns, it is one of its most uncertain events. Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel vies with “No Time to Die” for most advance attention among October openings. A $50 million opening weekend would represent major success, but most estimates put it closer to $40 million or less. This month also saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), “No Time to Die” ($55 million), and “Halloween Kills” ($49 million) — three...
MOVIES
Polygon

Tom Holland says No Way Home is the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy

The next Spider-Man movie comes out in December and it might just be the last one for a while, according to Tom Holland. “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland tells Entertainment Weekly. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”
MOVIES
piolog.com

Marvel makes strides toward representation

When “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” premiered on Sept. 3, the media was in disarray about Marvel’s intentions. Was the studio’s recent promotion of female characters and characters of color just an attempt to market to the younger generation, or was it an honest effort at inclusion and diversity?
MOVIES
TechRadar

Top 10 Black Widow moments from the Marvel Universe so far

Natasha Romanoff was the only female member of the Avengers when it first came out in 2012. While many women have already joined the roster, it was Black Widow that became one of its most recognizable members. Played by the wonderful Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow wasn’t just an Avenger, but a fierce warrior that will go against all odds to save everyone that she cares for.
MOVIES
Inverse

: How many Dune movie trilogies will there be?

After Dune (finally!) hits HBO Max and theaters on October 22, everyone will want to know one thing: What’s up with the sequel? And beyond that, just how long is this Dune series anyway?. After Dune: Part One, there will (hopefully) be a Dune: Part Two. And that’s not all;...
MOVIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Review: The marvelous Japanese trilogy 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' is well worth a spin

Mysterious doublings tend to occur and recur in the work of the brilliant Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, one of the most exciting filmmaking talents to emerge in recent years. His work, which came to international prominence with his epically intimate ensemble drama "Happy Hour" (2015), has shown an abiding fascination with the nature of chance, the way coincidences thread themselves through the (seeming) banality of the everyday. That idea reached a zenith of sorts in his 2018 feature, "Asako I & II," a deftly twice-told love story that abounded in doppelgangers real and imagined.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

14 Marvel Costumes for 2021: From Loki and Wanda, to Kate Bishop and Darcy Lewis

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s been a busy year for Marvel, as more and more beloved heroes make their transition from the comics to the MCU, and even more Marvel mainstays get their own stand-alone films. From “Black Widow” and Venom to ultra-successful Disney Plus series such as “WandaVision” and “Loki,” the franchise has gifted us all with even more iterations of our favorite superheroes in recent months...
APPAREL
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

New ‘King Richard’ trailer includes first listen of Beyoncé’s original song contender ‘Be Alive’

Audiences at the world premiere screening of “King Richard” during the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year were surprised when the movie concluded with an original song by none other than Beyoncé. The Grammy Award-winning mega star has never received an Oscar nomination for her music despite previously contenders such as “Dreamgirls” (she was deemed ineligible for “Listen,” despite being one of the songwriters of the track) and her original song for “The Lion King” remake. But that could change with the new Will Smith drama about the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. At...
TENNIS
imdb.com

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess”, inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way in the VFX race as a cross between “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars.” But there is plenty of competition from other superhero, action-adventure, and fantasy films. Marvel is more diverse and ambitious in Phase 4 with “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Sony counters with its own darker, edgier Marvel property, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” There’s also the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” and the video game heroics of Ryan Reynolds’ Guy in “Free Guy,” among other contenders.
MOVIES

