CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Understanding before Moving 49: The beginning of an attack

By ChessBase
chessbase.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to...

en.chessbase.com

Comments / 0

Related
chessbase.com

Robert Ris’ Fast and Furious: The Improved Milner-Barry Gambit

Pattern recognition is an important tool in modern chess, as it helps you to understand better the characteristics of a position. Particularly when you have been confronted with a surprise opening system played by your opponent, it helps when you can just. Recently, the Milner-Barry Gambit in the Advance Variation...
SPORTS
chessbase.com

A review: The Saemisch Variation by Jan Werle

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
GENERAL MOTORS
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn#Chessbase#Sicilian#G5 G6#H1#Premium
Business Insider

A Florida restaurant chain says staff got bigger tips after it hired a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates. The robot gives servers more time with customers, the owner said.

A restaurant chain in Florida says staff received more tips after it began paying for a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Carlos Gazitua, owner and CEO of Sergio's Restaurant chain, told The Times that he added Softbank's Servi robot to one of his restaurants in July when he was struggling to find workers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
SOCIETY
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

8 Signals That Can Will Warn Your Body A Month Before a Heart Attack

Prevention is better than cure. This simple rule applies to any disease and is especially valuable when symptoms are not properly acknowledged. We will describe crucial symptoms that might occur one month (or even earlier) before a heart attack. You don't need to become a total hypochondriac, but a bit of health awareness never hurt anybody. Pay close attention in case you are at risk. Several often-missed indicators are listed at the end of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chessbase.com

Were Tal, Korchnoi and Geller 2200 rated players?

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy