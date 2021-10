We all have that one fancy outfit that makes us feel like a million bucks. We take it out for every formal occasion and save it for when we really want to get all dolled up. Don Knotts was the same way, except his fancy outfit wasn’t a few pieces he pulled off the rack at JC Penney; his fancy suit originated with Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO