CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

By JONATHAN MATTISE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley in Knoxville issued the temporary restraining order Friday barring UT-Battelle from placing employees on indefinite unpaid leave or firing them after they receive a religious or medical accommodation to the vaccine.

The six workers who sued have argued they were told the unpaid leave would be indefinite. Their employer said in a court filing that the leave will last 60 days — with health benefits intact — and then will be reevaluated. Those with security clearances will maintain them for 90 days, the filing states.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory spokesperson Morgan McCorkle said Sunday that officials there “remain confident our policy is legal, in taxpayers’ interest, and necessary for the well-being of our workforce.”

The judge wrote that he will decide by Oct. 29 whether to let the order expire or keep it while the case plays out. He reasoned that “preventing their (employees') placement on unpaid leave for a matter of two weeks simply will not harm” the organization, while the unpaid leave presents a “functional loss of employment” and other damages for the workers at the lab, which is about 25 miles west of Knoxville.

The judge wrote that the order shouldn't be interpreted that he is inclined to block the order permanently, and instead was put in place to avoid the “risk of irreparable harm” until a full hearing can be held.

The employees sued earlier this month, saying they requested religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine and two of them also asked for a medical exemption. The lawsuit also seeks class action status, arguing the unpaid leave policy breaches civil rights and disability discrimination protections.

The lawsuit says the workers were not offered alternatives, such as working remotely or periodic testing. All employees currently face a mask mandate at the lab.

The laboratory, which falls under the U.S. Department of Energy, announced on Aug. 26 that all staff needed to be vaccinated by Oct. 15, with a request that those who were seeking accommodations for religious or medical reasons to submit them by Sept. 15.

UT-Battelle had 145 employees request for accommodations for religious beliefs, and in 24 cases had in-person discussions with the workers. UT-Battelle received 75 requests for medical exemptions, granting 47 of them, denying 25, with three pending, a filing states.

According to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory website, there are 5,700 staff workers at the facility.

The organization discontinued the interviews after an employee on the interview list tested positive for COVID-19 on each of the two days, including one employee who was interviewed before receiving test results, “potentially exposing panel members to the virus,” UT-Battelle wrote.

The nonprofit also said "the experience of late summer and early fall shows that testing does not adequately diminish the risk of onsite transmission," and that employees working from home were "not as effective as in person work” during the pandemic. The organization also noted that as a federal contractor, it falls under vaccination requirements in place through President Joe Biden's executive orders.

“The risk posed by unvaccinated staff members was exemplified by the employees who tested positive on the day they were being interviewed about their religious accommodation requests,” UT-Battelle wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bangladesh to share 'climate prosperity plan' at COP26

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Bangladesh, considered especially prone to extreme weather and rising ocean levels, plans to present its “climate prosperity plan” to lessen the effects of climate change on the economy at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, an official said. The plan envisions boosting renewable energy,...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Battelle
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Here’s How to Get the New $1,800 Stimulus Check

Golden State Stimulus is an initiative of Californian state to provide monetary assistance to eligible families and individuals, which primarily aims to support Californians with low and medium incomes and assist those struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Californians who qualify, there is no requirement to do anything other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
TIME

The Fate of Roe v. Wade May Rest on This Woman's Shoulders

The night before Julie Rikelman was scheduled to argue before the Supreme Court for the first time, she hardly slept at all. But it wasn’t nerves that kept her up. It was a persistent fire alarm at the Washington, D.C. hotel where she was staying. It went off again and again for hours on end, she remembers, laughing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy