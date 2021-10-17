CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantom price prediction: FTM is set to skyrocket if this happens

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fantom price rallied sharply during the weekend. This rally happened as more DEFI developers moved to the ecosystem. The coin will likely skyrocket if it moves above its all-time high. The Fantom (FTM/USD) price maintained a major bullish trend during the weekend as the ecosystem continued to grow....

Matic Price outlook: charts point to a surge after a huge breakout

Matic has formed a symmetrical triangle and gave a breakout on Saturday. Matic could potentially even set a new all-time high in the coming weeks. A long entry can be taken when Matic reverses from the zone of $1.5. Matic (MATIC/USD) was up over 10% on Saturday and a huge...
Sundial stock price prediction for November: will SNDL soon hit $1?

Sundial has been making lower lows since February however it is showing signs of slowing down. If Sundial is able to sustain above $0.75, the $1 mark should be achieved in the coming weeks. If sundial falls below $0.62, long entries should be avoided as it is very weak below...
5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Fantom price analysis: Fantom to retest $2.43 support amid retracement from ATH

Fantom price analysis is showing bearish traits today. FTM/USD is retracing after marking an all-time high at $2.62. Support is present at $2.43. The Fantom price analysis shows the cryptocurrency is retracing after hitting the all-time high yesterday at $2.62. The price has been falling continuously from the start of today’s session. Fantom overall is in a full bullish swing, and the FTM price is still above the psychological mark of $2.5.
Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
Fantom Price Analysis: Fantom price is expected to surge soon

Fantom price analysis is bullish today. FTM/USD saw a substantial advance this morning. Fantom set a higher low at $2.32 yesterday. Today’s Fantom price analysis is bullish as a higher low has been established, and the morning’s strong advance has set up a new high. As a result, we anticipate FTM/USD to surpass the previous high of $2.45 within the next 24 hours.
How to buy Essential Utilities Shares

Essential Utilities is one of the largest publicly traded water and wastewater companies in the USA. This guide runs through its history and tells you what you need to know before you invest in the company. This page gives a brief overview of Essential Utilities history, its recent stock performance...
Market highlights: Bitcoin and oil show correction, Snap down 20%, Match Group up 10%

Snap blamed Apple for imposing privacy changes on iOS devices. Dating company Match Group, which owns Tinder, OKCupid, Hinge, and match.com, gained 10.3%. After its new all-time high of almost $67,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lost over 3% over the past 24 hours. In the top 10, seven other coins also lost value, probably due to profit taking after the recent rally. Two notable exceptions were Polkadot (DOT/USD) and Solana (SOL/USD), with the latter up more than 12%.
Crude oil price prediction: Cushing seals bulls’ forecast

Crude oil price has remained above $80 amid heightened demand. Stockpiles at Cushing have declined steadily; triggering concerns on an even tighter market. Last time Cushing inventories were critically low, crude oil price surged to over $100 per barrel. Crude oil price is trading within a horizontal channel while holding...
Polkadot price prediction: DOT eyes its ATH ahead of parachain auctions

Polkadot has been in a strong bullish trend lately. Its price has jumped by more than 300% from its July low. The coin will likely maintain its bullish trend in the near term. The Polkadot (DOT/USD) price maintained its bullish rally in the overnight session as investors cheered the great Bitcoin comeback. Investors are also waiting for the important parachain auctions that kicks off in the coming month. The DOT token is trading at $43.98, which is a few points below its all-time high of $49.
Fantom Price Analysis: FTM corrects upwards and sets a higher low at $2.32

Fantom price analysis is positive today. FTM/USD saw a strong advance this morning. Fantom set a higher low at $2.32 yesterday. Today’s Fantom price analysis is bullish as a higher low has been established, and the morning’s strong advance has set up a new high. As a result, we anticipate FTM/USD to surpass the previous high of $2.45 within the next 24 hours.
Sight Sciences stock prediction as shares spike 12% on positive TearCare data

Sight Sciences shares on Thursday spiked more than 12% on positive TearCare data. The company reported meeting primary endpoints on its dry eye disease treatment TearCare. SGHT shares have plummeted since going public in July. On Thursday, Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares rallied more than 12% after reporting positive TearCare...
Fantom Price Analysis: FTM/USD set to break above $2.5

Fantom price analysis is bullish today. FTM/USD saw a strong advance this morning. Fantom is currently trading at $2.3. The ascending triangle on the 4-hour chart was completed today, suggesting that the market is ready for more gains. As a result, we expect FTM/USD to break past its previous high of $2.45 within the next 24 hours.
Fantom price analysis: Upswing profitably places FTM price above $2.37 level

The price has reached $2.37 position. Uptrend confirmed by Fantom price analysis. Support levels are strengthened at $2.21. The price is on the rise once again as can be confirmed from the one-day and four hours Fantom price analysis. An uptrend has been following quite consistently and the price has been traveling in the upward direction quite steadily. Even today, an increase in price has been detected because of the bullish momentum. The price is now at the $2.37 level and is expected to move higher in the upcoming days.
Fantom Price at $2.44 after 11.1% Gains – How to Buy FTM

Fantom is among the top gainers of the past 24 hours. During this period, the coin’s double-digit gains have pushed it to a new all-time high, and it is still trading at these high levels. The altcoin is enjoying both buyer and market support; hence its uptrend is expected to continue, and new highs could be realized.
Fantom Price Analysis: FTM Coin Continuing Its Rally?

The RSI line indicates a bearish divergence concerning the FTM coin price. The FTM/BTC pair was trading at 0.00003795 BTC with a gain of 12.17%. The 24hr trading volume in the FTM coin is $6798Million, indicating a 19.87% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Fantom, the FTM coin...
Fantom's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price rose 8.61% to $2.43. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% gain, moving from $2.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $2.48. The chart below...
