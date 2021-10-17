CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...

Rochester Man, Pine Island Man Hurt In Traffic Wreck

Berne, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were injured in a traffic crash in rural Dodge County Wednesday morning. The wreck happened in the small town of Berne around 7:45 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 34-year-old Jordan Healy of Pine Island was eastbound on County Rd 24 when it was T-boned by a small SUV that was driving north on Highway 57. That vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Vlad Popescu of Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
Suspect In Pine Island Domestic Arson Case ID’d As Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is facing several charges connected to a violent domestic incident that began in Rochester early Thursday and ended with his arrest in Pine Island. Police say 52-year-old Michael Drury entered a Rochester home where his ex-girlfriend was staying for the night....
Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rochester Man Accused Of Abducting And Assaulting Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Charged With Butcher Knife Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A felony assault charge has been filed against a Rochester man who is accused of stabbing another man earlier this week. The incident was reported by the victim around 9:00 pm Monday. Officers were called to the man’s apartment and talked to him before he was taken to the ER to be treated for a knife wound to his right shoulder.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the St. James Police Department says Officer Brad Nestegard was providing assistance to a citizen when a pickup crashed head-on into his squad car. The St. James man driving the pickup and the police officer were both transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in St. James with non-life threatening injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
‘Rochester Porch Pirate’ Resurfaces After Two Year Hiatus

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman with a history of stealing items from porches and mailboxes in the Rochester area has struck again. A felony theft charge was filed Wednesday in Olmsted County against 45-year-old Angela Clemens. The incident was reported June 28th by a rural Olmsted County...
MnDOT Urges Caution On Minnesota Roads As Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During Fall Months

Rochester, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - As there are more hours of darkness this time of year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution on Minnesota roads as past statistics show pedestrian crashes and fatalities increase during the fall months. Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During...
MINNESOTA STATE
Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fire Wipes Out Garage Near Rochester Mayo High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department reported one person was treated for minor injuries following a garage fire near Mayo High School Monday afternoon. The Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1539 10th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 PM. The responding firefighters found heavy flames in a four-vehicle detached garage with one vehicle inside the structure. A second vehicle parked in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and power lines behind the fire had dropped and were arcing.
Suspect in Double Homicide Near Duluth Killed Himself

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating what appears to have been a double homicide followed by a suicide. According to WDIO-TV in Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call for a welfare check about 1 o'clock Saturday morning at a residence about 20 miles west of Duluth near the town of Brookston. Before deputies arrived at the scene, the father of the adult male who was the focus of the welfare check arrived at the residence and found two men dead at the scene.
DULUTH, MN
3 More Traffic Deaths in Minnesota Since Friday Morning

Undated (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has responded to at least 3 fatal traffic crashes since Friday morning. The most recent report came in shortly after 2:30 this morning in Anoka County where a 27-year-old Minneapolis man was killed when his SUV crashed into the back of an unoccupied semi-truck that was parked along the shoulder of University Avenue in Fridley. His name has not been released.
MINNESOTA STATE
Elderly Woman Brought to St. Marys After Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Goodhue woman was injured in a late-morning traffic crash on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Nancylu Arndt was driving south on the highway around 11 AM when her vehicle crashed into the back of a southbound semi-truck. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Lawrence Putzier of Dover, was not hurt.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Elgin Woman Injured in Highway 63 Crash North of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Elgin woman was injured yesterday in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic along Highway 63 north of Rochester. The State Patrol says 54-year-old Carrie Schroeder was driving an SUV north on the highway when her vehicle collided with another SUV that was also traveling north. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
