CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Accused Of Abducting And Assaulting Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint James, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Saint James, MN
Accidents
City
Saint James, MN
1520 The Ticket

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
1520 The Ticket

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

MnDOT Urges Caution On Minnesota Roads As Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During Fall Months

Rochester, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - As there are more hours of darkness this time of year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution on Minnesota roads as past statistics show pedestrian crashes and fatalities increase during the fall months. Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

PASS IT ON: Donate Old Cell Phones For Minnesota Domestic Violence Victims

"Dialing 9-1-1 can be a life-saving call!" Rochester, Minnesota's Family Service Rochester (FSR) has put out a call for your old cell phones and chargers. By collecting cell phones and putting them in the hands of adults and children who've experienced domestic violence, they'll be able to call 911 on those phones. Even when the phone has no plan attached. As long as the phone is charged, 911 will always work, it's the law.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1520 The Ticket

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol says 35-year-old Nathan Hase was driving west on Highway 61 when his car collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by 70-year-old Aaron Ferguson. The Marion Iowa man was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital with what the St. Patrol described as life-threatening injuries.
RED WING, MN
1520 The Ticket

3 More Traffic Deaths in Minnesota Since Friday Morning

Undated (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has responded to at least 3 fatal traffic crashes since Friday morning. The most recent report came in shortly after 2:30 this morning in Anoka County where a 27-year-old Minneapolis man was killed when his SUV crashed into the back of an unoccupied semi-truck that was parked along the shoulder of University Avenue in Fridley. His name has not been released.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Fire Wipes Out Garage Near Rochester Mayo High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department reported one person was treated for minor injuries following a garage fire near Mayo High School Monday afternoon. The Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1539 10th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 PM. The responding firefighters found heavy flames in a four-vehicle detached garage with one vehicle inside the structure. A second vehicle parked in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and power lines behind the fire had dropped and were arcing.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Injured in Collision With a Deer

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was transported to St. Mary's hospital last night after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer. The State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 10 PM on northbound Highway 52 at Oronoco. 50-year-old Paula Jackson was behind the wheel of a minivan when the collision occurred with the deer.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

4 Students Injured in Minnesota School Bus Crash

Ada, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four students were injured in a school bus crash this morning in northwestern Minnesota. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved a pickup that collided with the bus from the Ada-Borup Public Schools around 7:30 AM at a rural intersection near Ada. A news release says it appears the driver of the pickup failed to yield for the bus, but the investigation is ongoing and notes the bus was equipped with a video camera.
ADA, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
502
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy