Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United by an eventual 3-2 scoreline at St. James Park on Sunday afternoon in a match which was overshadowed and delayed by serious illness to a supporter in the stands.With the away side leading 2-1 the majority of the way through the first-half, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon alerted the referee Andre Marriner to a medical issue in the crowd. A supporter had been taken seriously ill was given care by medical professionals while the game was suspended.The supporter was stabilised and conscious before being taken out of the stadium for further treatment, meaning the match was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO