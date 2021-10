Economic experts pushed back on the Biden administration’s claim that widespread supply chain issues in the U.S. were the result of its successful economic agenda. “Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during an interview Sunday. “And if you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast – every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.”

