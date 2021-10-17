Iran-EU Brussels meeting on nuclear deal to start Thursday

The deal to scale back and rein in Iran’s nuclear programme is in danger of collapse in the face of intransigence by the United States on sanctions relief and ambivalence by a hardline administration in Tehran about the benefits of an agreement it may consider more trouble than it’s worth.For now, the diplomatic envoys of nations party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are scrambling to come up with a formula to resume talks that halted earlier this year. Officials tasked to work on reviving the deal are awaiting any positive signals or moves by Iran, which has...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO