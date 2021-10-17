CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 24-Yard Touchdown to Chris Evans on Bengals' Opening Drive

By James Rapien
 6 days ago

DETROIT — The Bengals went on an 8-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Chris Evans' first career touchdown on Sunday against the Lions.

Joe Burrow found Evans for a 24-yard score on 3rd-and-4 to give Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead.

It was the first time the Bengals have scored on their opening possession this season. Watch the play below.

