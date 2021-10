(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday pointed out the difference in COVID rates between Colorado’s more and less vaccinated counties has become a stark comparison. (credit: CBS) There are over 1,100 people in Colorado hospitals testing positive for COVID and 80% percent of those are unvaccinated. In places like the Denver metro area where vaccination rates are higher, “You’ll see that those are also the counties where we’re seeing the lowest hospitalization rates right now,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in Gov. Jared Polis’s Thursday afternoon news conference. The state showed graphs indicating much higher rates...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO